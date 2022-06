2 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Now, and 1 Reason to Wait

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last week, the Nasdaq Composite index managed to end a seven-week losing streak, generating its first positive week of trading since early April. Even with last week's rally, the Nasdaq is still in bear market territory (it's down 25.3% from all-time highs set in November). One stock that has tumbled in tandem with the Nasdaq is tech giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google. Share prices are down about 23.9% from November highs.Long-term investors looking for bargains tend to take closer looks at great companies trading in bear market territory. So is now the time to snap up shares of Alphabet? Let's have a closer look at two reasons to buy the stock now and one reason investors might want to wait.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading