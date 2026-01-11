Amazon Aktie
12.01.2026 00:33:00
2 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock in 2026
With its market cap of $2.63 trillion, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is already the fifth-largest company in the world. And with such massive scale, it may be tempting to think the e-commerce giant's days of heady growth are over. That would be wrong. While Amazon's top line is maturing, there is still plenty of room for profitability improvements. Let's explore three reasons why the stock is still a good buy in 2026 and beyond. While Amazon is well known for its industry-leading e-commerce marketplace, the company's long-term success has depended on its ability to quickly pivot to new synergistic opportunities when they arrive. For example, Amazon's online bookstore helped it create a vast general-purpose e-commerce platform. Running this massive global website gave it the information technology skills and expertise needed to eventually pivot to cloud computing with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
