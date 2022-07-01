|
01.07.2022 13:01:00
2 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Now
Tech giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has generated a slew of headlines over the past few months thanks to its just-completed stock split. Although this move garnered a lot attention, stock splits do not fundamentally change the value of a company.True, individual shares of Amazon are now more affordable, especially to those without access to trading platforms that offer fractional shares. But does the more accessible price alone make Amazon a buy? Let's take a closer look and investigate two reasons to consider the company apart from its recent stock split.Amazon is perhaps best known for its e-commerce business. The company's website remains one of the most visited worldwide. But Amazon's operations go far beyond e-commerce. The tech giant has a hand in many other industries. Amazon Music is a popular audio-streaming platform, and Prime Video is a big player in the video-streaming space. It also owns Whole Foods, a major grocery chain. Perhaps most notable is the company's cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is booming in every sense of the word.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
