2 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has had one incredible year. The price of its shares has almost doubled in 2023, increasing 98% as of this writing. Indeed, when ranking all S&P 500 components by year-to-date performance, AMD ranks seventh -- overshadowed only by 2023 fireballs like Nvidia and Meta Platforms.At any rate, as the year draws to an end, investors want to know if the good times will continue for AMD. Here are two reasons to think they will -- and one reason to believe they won't.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel