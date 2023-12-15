|
15.12.2023 22:00:00
2 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has had one incredible year. The price of its shares has almost doubled in 2023, increasing 98% as of this writing. Indeed, when ranking all S&P 500 components by year-to-date performance, AMD ranks seventh -- overshadowed only by 2023 fireballs like Nvidia and Meta Platforms.At any rate, as the year draws to an end, investors want to know if the good times will continue for AMD. Here are two reasons to think they will -- and one reason to believe they won't.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
13.12.23
|S&P 500-Wert AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) -Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.23
|Gewinne in New York: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.23
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zu (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.23
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 zeigt sich am Mittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.23
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 mittags auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.23
|NVIDIA-Aktie an der NASDAQ deutlich leichter: Chinesische Konkurrenten bedrohen wohl mit eigenen KI-Chips NVIDIAs Vormachtstellung (Reuters)
|
11.12.23
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.23
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Montagnachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)