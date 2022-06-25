|
25.06.2022 13:45:00
2 Reasons to Buy AMD Now, and 1 Reason to Wait
The first half of 2022 is all but over, and it's been a lousy one for the stock market. The Nasdaq Composite index is down 29.3% year to date. But some individual Nasdaq stocks are down even more. Take Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD); it's down 42.7% so far this year.That said, bargains can be found amid the stock market wreckage. So is now the time to load up on shares of AMD? Here are two reasons to buy the stock now and one reason to wait.One familiar knock on the semiconductor industry is that it is cyclical. There are frequent technological advances in microprocessors, meaning chips can quickly grow obsolete. Moreover, with chips used in so many products (cars, planes, appliances, and smartphones), economic downturns can ruin chipmakers.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!