21.10.2022 16:11:12
2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock, and 1 Reason to Sell
Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) brand power and robust sales of iPhones and Macs have provided a cushion under the stock in a volatile year for the markets. Year to date, shares of Apple have fallen 19%, which is slightly better than the S&P 500 index decline of 22.5% at the time of writing. As investors well know, many growth-oriented tech stocks have fallen much harder.With high inflation causing increasing uncertainty about the direction of the economy and the stock market, investors are probably wondering whether they should buy or sell Apple right now. While there are good reasons to believe Apple can continue to outperform the market in this environment, the company doesn't necessarily make affordable products, which could be a problem if the economy slows further in 2023.Continue reading
