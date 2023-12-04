|
04.12.2023 15:45:00
2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
It hasn't been an easy year for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), with macroeconomic headwinds curbing spending across the consumer tech sector. Poor market conditions caused repeated declines in Apple's product segments, with revenue tumbling 3% year over year in its fiscal 2023. Yet despite the challenges, the company's stock has risen 45% year to date.Investors have largely stayed loyal to the iPhone manufacturer as its history of reliability and sustained dominance in tech has overshadowed recent challenges. Their devotion to the tech giant is not unfounded, with Apple continuing to outperform the competition and delivering an impressive balance sheet.With nearly $100 billion in free cash flow and $162 billion in cash and marketable securities in 2023, Apple has the funds to overcome temporary headwinds and continue investing in its business. The tech giant is a reliable buy, with the company likely to flourish over the long term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
16:00
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Start des Mittwochshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
16:00
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 notiert zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16:00
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
06:00
|Apple moves towards India-made iPhone batteries in push away from China (Financial Times)
|
06:00
|Apple moves towards India-made iPhone batteries in push away from China (Financial Times)
|
05.12.23
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
05.12.23
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 schwächelt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
05.12.23
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht zum Ende des Dienstagshandels Gewinne (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|03.11.23
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|03.11.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.11.23
|Apple Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.10.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.11.23
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|03.11.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.11.23
|Apple Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.10.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.11.23
|Apple Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.10.23
|Apple Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.10.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.23
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|03.11.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.10.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.10.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|17 479,00
|5,55%
|Apple Inc.
|178,36
|-0,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX wenig bewegt -- DAX erneut mit Rekordhoch -- Wall Street etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte wenig bewegt. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert etwas höher. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Mittwoch etwas höher in den Handelstag. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien ging es am Mittwoch mehrheitlich aufwärts.