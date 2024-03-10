|
10.03.2024 08:30:00
2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has had a challenging start to 2024, with its shares down 9% year to date. Macroeconomic headwinds caught up with the company last year, which led to four consecutive quarters of revenue declines. Its first quarter of 2024 finally broke the streak, with the tech giant posting revenue growth of 2% year over year to $120 billion as it beat Wall Street forecasts by more than $1 billion. However, outperforming estimates haven't been enough to quell investor concerns about other areas of its business. In the first quarter of 2024, Apple's iPhone division reported a 6% rise in total sales, yet fell 13% in China. The East Asian country has increased restrictions on the iPhone, threatening business from Apple's third-largest market.Then, on March 4, Apple's stock slipped 3% in early trading after news broke that the European Commission had hit the company with a $2 billion antitrust fine over concerns for its music streaming service. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
06:00
|China’s love affair with Apple and Tesla hits rocky patch (Financial Times)
|
08.03.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Ende des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
08.03.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich zum Ende des Freitagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
08.03.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
08.03.24
|Apple-Aktie im Plus: Apple kündigt verbesserte Wechselmöglichkeiten von iPhone zu Android an (dpa-AFX)
|
08.03.24
|Handel in New York: Das macht der Dow Jones am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
08.03.24
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 gibt am Nachmittag nach (finanzen.at)
|
08.03.24
|Börse New York in Grün: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)