10.03.2024 08:30:00

2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has had a challenging start to 2024, with its shares down 9% year to date. Macroeconomic headwinds caught up with the company last year, which led to four consecutive quarters of revenue declines. Its first quarter of 2024 finally broke the streak, with the tech giant posting revenue growth of 2% year over year to $120 billion as it beat Wall Street forecasts by more than $1 billion. However, outperforming estimates haven't been enough to quell investor concerns about other areas of its business. In the first quarter of 2024, Apple's iPhone division reported a 6% rise in total sales, yet fell 13% in China. The East Asian country has increased restrictions on the iPhone, threatening business from Apple's third-largest market.Then, on March 4, Apple's stock slipped 3% in early trading after news broke that the European Commission had hit the company with a $2 billion antitrust fine over concerns for its music streaming service.

