NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
09.03.2026 11:45:00
2 Reasons to Buy Berkshire Hathaway Stock Now
Things have changed significantly for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) during the past five years. One of the conglomerate's architects, Charlie Munger, died back in 2021. And last year, its longtime chief executive officer and legendary investor, Warren Buffett, said he was stepping down as the company's head. Given these changes, many investors are skeptical of Berkshire Hathaway's future. However, there are still good reasons to buy the stock. Let's consider two of them.Image source: Getty Images.What has made Berkshire Hathaway so successful during the past few decades? Buffett and Munger's leadership is undoubtedly an important part of it. They ran the company, acquired new subsidiaries, and invested in stocks according to a set of principles and a culture they fostered across the entirety of the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
