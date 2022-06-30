|
30.06.2022 13:30:00
2 Reasons to Buy Cloudflare Stock, and 1 Reason to Sell
Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), a fast-growing cloud computing company that specializes in protecting and speeding up websites, have crashed nearly 80% since peaking late last year. That dismal performance has nothing to do with the company itself -- revenue has continued to surge higher, and Cloudflare's long-term growth prospects remain bright.There's a lot to like about Cloudflare for long-term investors, but there's one glaring risk that shouldn't be ignored.Cloudflare started out focused on protecting websites from malicious traffic. The company's edge network spans 270 data centers and is capable of absorbing even the largest distributed denial-of-service attack. A customer sticks Cloudflare's platform in between end users and their servers, and Cloudflare does the rest.Continue reading
