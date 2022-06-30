Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
2 Reasons to Buy DigitalOcean Stock, and 1 Reason to Sell
The public cloud infrastructure market is dominated by megaplatforms that have become the standard choice for enterprises and many developers. Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure lead the pack, and together they scoop up more than half of all spending.But cloud computing is not a winner-take-all market. DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN), a tiny cloud computing provider in comparison to the cloud giants, is proving that there's room for more players as it consistently grows at a double-digit pace. There are a couple good reasons for investors to consider buying the stock, although there's also one issue that should give investors pause.AWS and Azure offer just about every cloud service imaginable. They can support the largest enterprise customer and the most complex cloud workloads.Continue reading
