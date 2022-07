2 Reasons to Buy Duolingo, 1 Reason to Hesitate

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Learning a new language can open up doors: for travel, for work, even for love. Yet many people who say they want to learn never do. Why is that? Often, it's because the process of learning a new language can be boring and challenging.Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) is out to change that. And if it can make language-learning engaging and fun, it can help more than just language learners. Shareholders will benefit too.Continue reading