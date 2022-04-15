2 Reasons to Buy ExxonMobil, and 1 Reason to Hesitate

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is a titan. As recently as 2007, it sat atop the Fortune 500 with a market cap of $426 million. Today, it sits outside the top 10 -- surpassed over the last 15 years by Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), to name just a few. However, ExxonMobil is flipping the script this year. After years of underperforming technology-sector megacaps, Exxon is making up ground. Its 42% year-to-date gain is well ahead of Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon -- all of whom have seen their share prices retreat in 2022. So is now the time to buy ExxonMobil? Here are two reasons to pull the trigger now and one reason to hesitate.Continue reading