27.03.2023 12:44:00
2 Reasons to Buy Mastercard and 1 Reason to Wait
It's been a while since Mastercard (NYSE: MA) has had everything going its way. Just as the payments-processing giant was putting the worst of the pandemic behind it last year, rising interest rates and inflation raised the specter of a recession.Mastercard's business relies on consumer spending, so it's hard to look past these short-term worries. But there's reason for optimism, too. With pandemic-related travel restrictions mostly lifted, Mastercard can again take advantage of its global reach. And the key role it plays in the world's financial system still translates to strength on the bottom line.Is now the time to capitalize on the market's short-term concerns? Here are two reasons to buy Mastercard today and one reason you might want to wait.Continue reading
