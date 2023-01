2 Reasons to Buy Microsoft Stock In 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As one of the most diversified companies, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has strong positions in operating systems, video games, cloud computing, productivity software, and even social media with LinkedIn. This year, the company will also expand its digital advertising business through a partnership with Netflix. Microsoft's varied revenue streams proved their strength in 2022, with segments less affected by economic challenges able to maintain earnings growth despite declines in specific markets. The company's stock is down 22% year over year. However, its growth of 157% over the last five years proves it is a reliable long-term investment. The company has some promising developments this year, making its stock even more attractive after a sell-off. Here are two reasons to buy Microsoft stock in 2023. Continue reading