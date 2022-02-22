|
22.02.2022 17:21:36
2 Reasons to Buy Moderna, and 1 Reason to Sell
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was one of the most popular stocks of the past two years. It climbed by almost 1,200% during that time period. Two elements drove that gain. The biotech developed one of the first COVID-19 vaccines to be widely approved by regulators. And that vaccine has generated billions of dollars in revenue and profit for the company.But 2022 isn't off to the best start for Moderna -- its shares have dropped by 42% year to date. Today, they're trading at about $120 under the Wall Street analysts' average share price forecast. Some investors have dropped vaccine stocks based on the premise that vaccine demand may decline once the pandemic is over. Against this backdrop, you may wonder whether it's too late to invest in Moderna. Before you decide, check out these two reasons to buy -- and one reason to sell.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!