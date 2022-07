2 Reasons to Buy Netflix, and 1 Reason to Sell

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The misery goes on for owners of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Shares of the streaming giant are down 68% over the last year, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 23% during the same period.With the company set to release second-quarter earnings results on July 19, many people are asking if now is the time to buy. Let's have a look at two reasons to buy and one reason to sell.It's important to remember why Netflix has fallen so far, so fast. For the first time in years, the company reported a loss of subscribers back in its April earnings report. Moreover, the company announced that it expected to lose another two million subscribers in the second quarter. Continue reading