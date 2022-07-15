|
15.07.2022 12:32:00
2 Reasons to Buy Netflix, and 1 Reason to Sell
The misery goes on for owners of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Shares of the streaming giant are down 68% over the last year, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 23% during the same period.With the company set to release second-quarter earnings results on July 19, many people are asking if now is the time to buy. Let's have a look at two reasons to buy and one reason to sell.It's important to remember why Netflix has fallen so far, so fast. For the first time in years, the company reported a loss of subscribers back in its April earnings report. Moreover, the company announced that it expected to lose another two million subscribers in the second quarter. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!