|
10.11.2022 11:40:00
2 Reasons to Buy Palantir Stock, and 1 Reason to Sell
Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock got crushed following its third-quarter earnings release on Monday morning. Although the big data analytics software specialist continues to attract new customers, investors are concerned and moving away from growth tech stocks in the current macroeconomic environment.However, not all investors should be so quick to write off Palantir stock. After weighing the reasons to buy and sell, Palantir offers real appeal to a specific type of investor. Let's take a closer look at some of those reasons.From a competitive standpoint, Palantir is in an enviable position. It states explicitly that it is not a "data company." It does not collect or store personal data. This fact alone means that Alteryx, Snowflake, and other supposed peers are not competitors at all.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantirmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Palantirmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Palantir
|7,09
|0,88%