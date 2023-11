2 Reasons to Buy Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and 1 Reason to Sell

Discovering new drugs is no easy task, and one young company that aims to help in that process is Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX). Though it still hasn't brought a product to market just yet, it's begun to receive some attention already for its innovative approach -- and so now is a good time to consider its merits and risks as a long-term investment.In particular, there are two main reasons to think about buying Recursion, and one key reason to sell or avoid buying it. Let's start with the big-picture view of why it's worthwhile.It's probably a good idea to have at least some exposure to the healthcare sector in your portfolio. The same goes for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals fits in both those niches quite nicely. It's seeking to develop an AI platform to help guide drug discovery and selection of therapy candidates; its goals are to lower costs and time spent on the drug development process, and to reduce the risk of expensive late-stage pre-clinical or clinical failures.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel