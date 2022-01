2 Reasons to Buy Roblox Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors are dumping growth stocks amid soaring inflation and tightening U.S. Federal Reserve policy, which could increase the cost of capital. With its share price down 37% year to date, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has faced the brunt of the crash. But it isn't all doom and gloom for this innovative video game maker. Let's explore three reasons why investors should take a closer look at Roblox's potential to capitalize on the metaverse opportunity. The metaverse is a combination of technologies that can support interconnected virtual worlds. Analysts at Emergen Research expect the opportunity to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.3% (to $829 billion) by 2028 as advertising, e-commerce, and gaming companies take advantage of this exciting new medium.Continue reading