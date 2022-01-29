Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
2 Reasons To Buy Skillz, and 1 Reason to Sell
Mobile-gaming competition platform Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) could do no wrong when the stock soared to $46 per share on news of a partnership with the National Football League (NFL) early last year. Since then, investors have had to watch in horror as shares dropped nearly 90% to under $5 per share today.It's hard to find the positive in a stock that most are almost surely down on. However, investing is about looking forward, and there are reasons to believe that Skillz can still be a long-term winner. Here are two reasons to consider owning shares and one reason it could be game over.To address the elephant in the room let's start with the bad; after all, the stock has been a complete loser for shareholders since going public a year ago by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The concept of Skillz is compelling: Its platform gives a "Shopify-like" kit of software tools to enable mobile-game developers to implement competitive gaming for real cash and prizes. Players pay into a paid match, and Skillz takes a small percentage of the pot as its revenue.Continue reading
