2 Reasons to Buy Snap, and 1 Reason to Hesitate

In golf, there's something called a mulligan. If you hit a bad tee shot, sometimes a playing partner might say, "Don't worry about it, hit another one." A minute later, with your second ball in the middle of the fairway, it's easy to forget about your first ball that might be sitting at the bottom of a pond.Unfortunately, there are no mulligans when it comes to investing. Your decisions have consequences -- for better or worse. As someone who bought shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) in April, I'd love a mulligan, but I'm not going to get one. Instead, I have to take a step back, consider my options, and move forward. One of my favorite articles on Fool.com is What is Dollar -Cost Averaging? by Lou Whiteman. In it, Lou breaks down the concept of dollar-cost averaging, explains its pros and cons, and illustrates why it works. Continue reading