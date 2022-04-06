|
06.04.2022 11:41:00
2 Reasons to Buy SoFi Stock Right Now
If you missed the boat on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) shares when they began trading publicly last June, I've got good news. Right now, you can buy shares of the up-and-coming financial services provider for less than half what you would have paid when it merged with a special purpose acquisition company last June.The stock market might be all over the place when it comes to valuing SoFi stock, but the business' performance is clearly headed in a positive direction. The company's latest earnings report highlighted a myriad of reasons to be excited about this stock. Here are two of the clearest signs that predict years of rapid earnings growth ahead. In its early days, SoFi pioneered student loan refinancing. Now, potential borrowers can apply for and manage all kinds of loans with the SoFi app, including mortgages. They can also open a checking account that pays 1% interest, trade stocks with tax-advantaged retirement accounts, and manage a SoFi credit card with one unified smartphone app.Continue reading
