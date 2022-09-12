|
2 Reasons to Buy Teladoc Health Stock, and 2 Reasons to Sell
Considering it was one of the pandemic's biggest market winners, Teladoc Health's (NYSE: TDOC) stock looks remarkably run-down right now. Over the last three years, its shares have seen their value fall by 50%, dramatically underperforming the market's gain of more than 40%. That's enough to make many investors start to look for the door -- but it's also the kind of dip that attracts bargain hunters and contrarians.So is this company worth buying, or is Teladoc's time as a growth stock in the limelight now part of a quickly receding past? To get some more clarity on this topic, let's discuss a couple of arguments in favor of starting a position, and then two arguments in favor of selling or shorting the stock.Teladoc's business model is to provide telemedicine services to its customers -- insurance companies, other businesses, and individuals. It collects subscription fees from its clients every month, and then uses the revenue to pay its clinicians and other staff.Continue reading
