2 Reasons to Buy Tesla Stock Before it Skyrockets

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares up nearly 50% so far in 2023, it's clear that many investors are regaining their optimism about the electric vehicle maker. But the question remains whether or not the company can maintain its rally amid fears of margin pressure and increased competition. Let's explore why these near-term challenges could be long-term opportunities. One of the things that set Tesla apart from most other automakers is its margins, which tend to be high for the industry. In 2022, the company generated total revenue of $81.5 billion compared to an operating income of $13.7 billion, a margin of 16.8%. For comparison, Tesla's large (majority gasoline-powered) U.S. rivals like Ford and General Motors generally have margins in the single digits. There are several explanations for Tesla's incredible profitability. For starters, the company's recognizable brand means it doesn't have to spend money on advertising and promotion. Management has also worked to unlock manufacturing efficiencies and vertical integration -- expanding its battery manufacturing capacity and bypassing dealership networks by selling cars directly to customers. All this means better margins and bigger profits for the company. Continue reading