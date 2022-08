2 Reasons to Buy the Dip in Metaverse Real Estate

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Although things are starting to look up a bit across investment markets, it's clear that the crypto winter has yet to thaw enough to put away our snow boots. Signs of thawing there are, though, and they point to an end of snow and ice -- eventually. There are still lots of opportunities to buy the dip in crypto assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), including metaverse real estate . Virtual real estate, unlike many other NFT assets, has utility far beyond its sticker price. Even so, who doesn't want to score a bargain?Here are a few reasons to buy the dip in the metaverse while you still can. Although it's true that on average, virtual land prices have been pretty depressed since about March, this single data point doesn't really tell the whole story. The percentage of properties for sale in both Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) and The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) have to dipped to serious lows since that time, with sales in Decentraland hitting 0.97% in July, and those in The Sandbox dipping to 1.01% in June. Continue reading