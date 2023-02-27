27.02.2023 15:45:00

2 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Nvidia Stock

Shares in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have risen sharply this year, helped along by better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. That said, the semiconductor giant is still down roughly 30% from its all-time high of $333 in late 2021, meaning investors still have a chance to buy the dip. Let's explore two reasons the company is still a buy.Like many tech companies, Nvidia performed poorly in 2022 as pandemic-era consumer trends faded. While the Federal Reserve compounded the problem by raising rates (which can hurt growth stock valuations), Nvidia's company-specific challenges are the core issue.The company's industry-leading graphics cards are used extensively for gaming hardware and cryptocurrency mining -- two industries that tanked as people returned to in-person entertainment options and pivoted away from volatile asset classes. Nvidia's fourth-quarter earnings highlight the extent of this problem, with revenue down 21% year over year to $6.05 billion amid a 46% collapse in the gaming segment.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen

25.08.22 NVIDIA Outperform Credit Suisse Group
18.11.21 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NVIDIA Corp. 215,60 -2,47% NVIDIA Corp.
On 21,87 2,63% On

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX bewegt sich um die Nulllinie -- DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt schwankt der ATX um die Nulllinie, wogegen der deutschen Leitindex zulegt. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch in Grün.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - 