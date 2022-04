2 Reasons to Buy Thermo Fisher Scientific, and 1 Reason to Sell

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The last two years have been much different than the decades that preceded them. One industry where the pandemic has made the most impact is life sciences. That's the study of living things, and it includes the instruments, devices, and biological material used to research and develop treatments.One of the largest companies in the space is Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO). At a market capitalization of $200 billion, it's not accurate to say the company is under the radar. But its steady execution of a tried-and-true strategy has rewarded investors for decades while garnering little fanfare. Even after a 27,000% return (16.5% per year) over the last 40 years, there are still good arguments for buying shares. There is also a reason to be cautious.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading