2 Reasons to Buy Vertex Pharmaceuticals Now

Even as the general market falls, some stocks have managed to fight the trend. In fact, some have even thrived. One particular example is Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). The biotech company's shares have climbed about 25% so far this year.This is a complete turnaround from earlier times. The stock fell more than 30% from October 2020 through October of last year. That's as investors worried about the biotech's ability to expand beyond its main business of cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment. So the tide has turned for the company. And this could be just the start. Here are two reasons to get in on this story now .Investors might not like Vertex's total dependence on one therapeutic area. But it's important to keep in mind that growth is far from over for Vertex's CF business. The company is the global market leader. And it expects to stay in that position until at least the late 2030s.Continue reading