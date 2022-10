2 Reasons to Buy Walgreens Stock, and 2 Reasons to Sell

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Whether you're a dividend investor or just someone looking for a safe harbor in uncertain economic times, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) has a lot to offer. The company is an important provider of healthcare throughout the U.S. and the U.K., offers a solid payout, and boasts a sturdy business built on its collection of over 9,000 retail pharmacies.But it might not be the right investment for you, especially if you're interested in growth. Let's break down the reasons why you might want to buy Walgreens, as well as the characteristics of the stock that might make it a less-than-ideal investment for you.The biggest reason to buy Walgreens' stock is for its stable, passive-income potential. As a pharmacy, the company's business model isn't going to change much over time, and it's unlikely that consumers will suddenly stop needing to patronize its stores. After all, people are going to keep needing to get their prescriptions filled, and they'll probably keep picking up an additional item or two at the store when they go to grab their medicines each month.Continue reading