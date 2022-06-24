|
24.06.2022 12:45:00
2 Reasons to Invest in Crypto Right Now -- and 2 Reasons to Wait
As crypto prices continue to tumble, many investors may be asking themselves whether it's still worth it to invest.Even those with nerves of steel may be feeling unsettled during this crypto crash, and it can be challenging to stay optimistic right now. While there are a few good reasons to continue investing in cryptocurrency, there are also reasons to consider holding off for now.Market downturns are one of the most affordable times to invest, as prices are significantly lower than they have been over the last few months. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), for instance, is down close to 70% -- from its peak of nearly $70,000 per token in November to roughly $20,000 right now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
