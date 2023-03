2 Reasons to Sell Editas Medicine Stock and 1 Reason to Buy It

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's a lot of excitement around the potential for gene-editing stocks because their therapies have the potential to not only treat diseases, but cure them. One such company is Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).Editas focuses on CRISPR (clustered, regularly interspaced, short palindromic repeats) editing. This allows the biotech company to create molecules that edit DNA. In Editas' case, it usually uses CRISPR ex-vivo editing, meaning it takes cells and edits them outside the body before reinserting them. The clinical-stage company's lead therapy is EDIT-301, a cell therapy to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT).The company's stock is down more than 59% over the past year. Here are two reasons to sell this stock and one reason to buy it.Continue reading