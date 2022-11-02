|
02.11.2022 14:02:00
2 Reasons to Sell Lam Research, but 2 Much Better Reasons to Buy
Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), a semiconductor processing equipment company, released its latest earnings on Oct. 19. There was some bad news in the report that could eventually weigh down the stock in 2023. However, the company also revealed several compelling reasons why this company should outperform the market over the long term.Here are two reasons you might want to sell the stock, but two much better reasons to buy.On Oct. 7, the U.S. Department of Commerce released new rules restricting U.S. companies from exporting semiconductor technology to China, including wafer fabrication equipment (WFE) and related parts and services.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!