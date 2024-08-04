+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
2 Reasons to Sell Tesla Stock Right Now (and 1 Reason to Buy)

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported earnings after the market closed on July 23, and the results were illuminating. The company's automotive business appears to be stagnating while margins continue to contract. Let's dig deeper into Tesla's challenges and discuss whether or not its CEO, Elon Musk, can pull off another incredible turnaround. Electric vehicles (EVs) are no longer the hot and exciting opportunity they once were. U.S. sales growth has slowed to 2.6% year over year in the first quarter of 2024 (268,909 vehicles) down from a 46.4% growth rate in the prior year period. And competition is increasing as more automakers invest in the technology.On a global scale, the biggest challenge might come from low-cost Chinese rivals like BYD, which overtook Tesla as the world's largest EV maker in January. The Shenzhen-based company boasts in-house battery production, which allows it to offer rock-bottom prices. BYD's cheapest car, the Seagull, starts at around $12,000, compared to Tesla's Model 3, which retails at a relatively pricy $32,000 in China.

29.07.24 Tesla Outperform RBC Capital Markets
25.07.24 Tesla Outperform RBC Capital Markets
24.07.24 Tesla Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.07.24 Tesla Sell UBS AG
24.07.24 Tesla Equal Weight Barclays Capital
US-Arbeitsmarktbericht fällt schlechter als erwartet aus: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich mit heftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich nach. An den US-Börsen ging es kräftig abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen den Handel mit deutlich tieferen Notierungen ab.

