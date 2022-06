2 Reasons to Take Social Security at 62 -- and 1 Reason to Wait

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As you're preparing for retirement, one of the most important decisions you'll make is what age to begin claiming Social Security benefits. The earliest you can file for benefits is age 62. That's also the most popular age to begin claiming, with around 35% of men and nearly 40% of women taking benefits at 62, according to a report from the Bipartisan Policy Center.There's not necessarily a right or wrong age to file for Social Security, but there are advantages and disadvantages. There are a couple of scenarios where you may want to claim as early as possible, and one situation where you might be better off waiting a few years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading