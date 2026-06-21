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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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21.06.2026 21:39:00
2 Reasons to Wait Before Buying SpaceX Shares, and 1 Reason to Buy Right Now
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) (SpaceX) has been dominating investing headlines since its blockbuster IPO on June 12, the largest in stock market history. It finished its first five trading days up nearly 15% but experienced an 8% two-day slide on the back end.There are tons of people excited about SpaceX and its visionary goals (like data centers in space), but others worry about how expensive the stock is right now and the risk that adds. So, with the current uncertainty surrounding the stock, should you wait to invest or go for it? Here are two reasons for waiting, and one reason to make your move.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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