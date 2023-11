2 Reasons Why a Delayed Retirement Could Be Your Ticket to More Social Security

Some people decide at a certain point during their career that they want to retire at a specific age, and boom -- that decision is set in stone. There's nothing wrong with aiming to retire at a certain point in time. But you should know that in some cases, delaying your retirement by even a couple of years could have a big impact on your Social Security income. Here's why.The monthly Social Security benefit you're eligible to receive in retirement will hinge on how much you earn during your 35 highest-paid years in the workforce. But some people end up taking extended career breaks for a variety of reasons -- to raise children, care for aging family members, or go back to school to facilitate a career switch.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel