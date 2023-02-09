|
09.02.2023 13:45:00
2 Reasons Why Alphabet Is a Screaming Buy Right Now
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has some of the premier advertising space on the internet with its Google and YouTube platforms. However, the advertising business isn't always great, as clients' budgets ebb and flow with the economy.We're currently experiencing the downside of the advertising market, which is why Alphabet's stock has had a poor performance over the last 12 months, down 28%. But I think now presents a great buying opportunity, and there are two great reasons you should consider picking up some shares.While advertising makes up much of Alphabet's revenue, the Google Cloud computing division is becoming a more significant part of the picture. Advertising revenue fell 3.6% year over year, while Google Cloud's sales rose 32%. Although Google Cloud isn't profitable yet, it's steadily improving.Continue reading
