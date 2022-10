2 Reasons Why Amazon Is a Warren Buffett Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As of June 2022, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio controls 10.67 million shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) -- a position worth $1.29 billion. Buffett has long been a fan of the company, praising its management skill and dominance of the e-commerce and cloud computing industries. Let's explore why it could also make a top investment for your portfolio. Warren Buffett's investment strategy focuses on quality businesses instead of struggling "cigar butts" that are past their prime. With unquestionable dominance of U.S. e-commerce and global cloud computing (boasting market shares of 38% and 34%, respectively), Amazon is as quality as they come. And despite near-term challenges, the company's long-term trajectory remains intact. Continue reading