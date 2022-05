2 Reasons Why Amazon Stock Is Slumping Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the e-commerce juggernaut Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were falling today as investors processed the disappointing quarterly financial results recently reported from two of Amazon's peers. Additionally, Amazon's stock was tumbling today as investors continued to worry about rising inflation and how the Federal Reserve's action in response to it could slow down the economy. Those fears sent the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down 2.7% this morning. As of 11:39 a.m. ET, Amazon's stock had fallen 5.4%. Continue reading