|
18.07.2022 20:06:50
2 Reasons Why Coinbase Is Surging Today, and 2 Reasons to Be Careful
Today's price action with Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) has been incredible to watch. This stock opened 5.4% higher, relative to yesterday's close. However, as of 11:45 a.m. ET, it's now trading 15.5% higher, as investors price in news that Coinbase has been approved by Italian regulators to serve customers in Italy. Additionally, the fact that the overall cryptocurrency market has once again surged above the important psychological threshold of $1 trillion has many investors excited about the potential prospects of exchanges such as Coinbase. When bullish sentiment is high, more trading activity tends to materialize. For investors in a crypto exchange such as Coinbase, that's a great thing.That said, there are a number of negative headwinds the company is contending with right now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!