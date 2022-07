2 Reasons Why Coinbase Is Surging Today, and 2 Reasons to Be Careful

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's price action with Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) has been incredible to watch. This stock opened 5.4% higher, relative to yesterday's close. However, as of 11:45 a.m. ET, it's now trading 15.5% higher, as investors price in news that Coinbase has been approved by Italian regulators to serve customers in Italy. Additionally, the fact that the overall cryptocurrency market has once again surged above the important psychological threshold of $1 trillion has many investors excited about the potential prospects of exchanges such as Coinbase. When bullish sentiment is high, more trading activity tends to materialize. For investors in a crypto exchange such as Coinbase, that's a great thing.That said, there are a number of negative headwinds the company is contending with right now.