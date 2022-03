2 Reasons Why Cosmos' ATOM Token Is Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the more intriguing top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization few investors may have heard of is Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM). This token has been on a tear over the past week, appreciating nearly 30%. Today, it rose 5.8% over the past 24 hours, as of 1:15 p.m. ET. This impressive performance has been driven by two key factors investors have their eye on. First, cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced that it would list Cosmos' ATOM token on a spot market basis. The ATOM-USD and ATOM-USDT trading pairs will be available starting at 2 p.m. UTC today. Continue reading