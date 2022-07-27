|
27.07.2022 19:53:35
2 Reasons Why DexCom Stock Could Be a Smart Buy This Week
Don't let DexCom's (NASDAQ: DXCM) drop of 38% this year fool you: This business is teeming with growth, and it's still fully capable of being a great long-term investment, especially starting this week. The medical device manufacturer will report its second-quarter earnings after the market closes on Thursday, July 28, and in doing so it'll provide a lot of new information that's likely to power movement in its stock.In particular, the company's foray into international markets will be in sharp focus, and investors will get key updates about how quickly they should expect its presence to expand. If you're thinking about buying a few shares, take the next step and consider another pair of arguments for why it could be a wise decision.DexCom's wearable continuous glucose monitor (CGM) is its primary product, and it's always working to add more features and launch new devices that make life easier for people with diabetes. Last quarter, the company started to sell a limited number of units of its new CGM, the G7, and it also initiated the sale of its DexCom One system in Spain and the U.K. The One product combines its older G6 monitors with a new software suite, thereby helping customers track and control their blood glucose levels in real-time more effectively than they might otherwise. Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,90
|0,00%
|DexCom Inc.
|83,88
|1,81%
