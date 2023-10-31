|
31.10.2023 10:20:00
2 Reasons Why Now Is Not the Time to Buy Tesla Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been among the best-performing stocks in the last five years, delivering a mind-blowing 861% return to investors.The stock has come under tremendous pressure in recent weeks after the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer reported a disappointing quarterly result. The bears are concerned about several challenges Tesla faces, while the bulls are considering buying Tesla's stock to take advantage of the price correction.An analysis of the situation suggests the bulls could be making a wrong move here. There are at least two reasons why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
