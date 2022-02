2 Reasons Why Pfizer Might Crush Moderna in the mRNA Market. And 1 Reason Why Moderna May Stay Ahead.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When most of us think of mRNA technology, we probably think of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). The biotech company put messenger RNA on the map when it brought the first coronavirus vaccine candidate into human testing. And that candidate, now a top-selling vaccine, was based on mRNA technology.But Moderna isn't the only company that realizes mRNA could be a game changer. Big-pharma rival Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has been expanding its abilities with the technology. Pfizer's first big win was its partnership with Germany's BioNTech -- that brought us the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, known as Comirnaty.But more mRNA blockbusters might be on the horizon. Let's look at two reasons Pfizer could crush Moderna in the overall mRNA market -- and one reason Moderna may stay ahead.Continue reading