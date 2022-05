2 Reasons Why Sea Limited Stock Is Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, were tumbling today likely for two reasons. First, some investors have grown increasingly pessimistic about high-growth stocks, especially in the tech sector, because of worries about the U.S. economy.Additionally, some Sea investors are likely selling today ahead of the company's first-quarter financial results, which Sea will announce before the market opens tomorrow. The tech stock was down by 4.4% as of 2:27 p.m. ET. Continue reading