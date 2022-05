2 Reasons Why the Sky's Not Falling at Upstart

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Financial technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has proven to be one of the most volatile stocks on Wall Street since going public at the end of 2020. Shares have swung between a low of $25 and as high as $401 in the past year alone.Investors were shocked when Upstart's 2022 first-quarter earnings report revealed a surge in loans on the company's balance sheet, a potentially risky situation in an economy that appears to be slowing.Since earnings, the stock has fallen roughly 50%; should investors run to the exits? Not so fast; it's time to dispel the two darkest clouds hovering over the stock and illustrate why the volatility is a buying opportunity for long-term investors. Continue reading