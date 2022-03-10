|
10.03.2022 14:18:00
2 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Give Up on Innovative Industrial Properties
Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) are down by more than a third from its peak (in late 2021) over the past year. That's actually better than the broader marijuana sector, using Global X Cannabis ETF as a proxy, which is down some 75% or so since March 2021.But don't get too caught up in the vicissitudes of Wall Street: Innovative Industrial is still putting up strong growth numbers, a trend that doesn't seem likely to end soon.At its core, Innovative Industrial Properties is a net lease real estate investment trust (REIT). That means it generally buys properties from companies in sale-leaseback transactions, which require the tenant to pay most of the operating costs of the assets they occupy. The leases are generally long term in nature as well, with the REIT's average lease length at about 16.5 years today. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
