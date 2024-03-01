|
01.03.2024 14:05:00
2 Reasons You Can Still Buy Rivian Now
As the great Warren Buffett once said, it's wise "to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful."There are certainly reasons to be fearful as an investor in the electric vehicle (EV) industry right now, with high interest rates, a lack of affordable EV options, charging infrastructure challenges, and a slowdown in demand.But despite those headwinds, here are two reasons long-term investors can still believe in Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!