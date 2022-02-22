|
22.02.2022 16:53:00
2 Reasons You Shouldn't Be Concerned About Shopify Right Now
The e-commerce industry has been one of the groups of stocks hit hardest by inflation concerns. Many investors believe that with inflation on the rise, consumers will spend less on non-necessary goods -- ones that you might buy on e-commerce websites.Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has been one of the stocks crushed by these fears. Partially driven by a concerning quarter, Shopify shares are down more than 60% from their all-time highs, and are trading at prices not seen since early 2020. Despite some rough news in this quarter, though, Shopify still looks like an incredibly strong business for the long-term. Investors shouldn't be concerned about the business right now, and it might even be an opportunity to buy the dip. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
